TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 435,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 71,000 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccine approval: Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in this country, and the first doses could be administered as early as next week.

2. Cautious hope: While Canadian doctors are welcoming the news of Health Canada's approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, they're also cautioning there is still more work to be done before life can return to some semblance of normal.

3. Vaccine FAQ: With immunization on the horizon, CTVNews.ca compiled answers to some of the common questions people have about Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.

4. Changing workforce: A new report on the mental health of Canadian workers suggests one in four are considering a career change amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. 'Space junk': Scientists around the world are working on different ways to solve an increasingly worrisome problem: space junk.

One more thing…

Award-winning teen: The concept of "quantum tunnelling" sounds like it would take at least an hour to explain -- but it only took one Fort McMurray, Alta. teenager three minutes, in a video that won an international competition and scored new funding for her future and her school.