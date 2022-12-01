5 things to know for Thursday, December 1, 2022

Eligible Canadians can now apply for the new federal dental benefit, Canada plays its final men's World Cup match, and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dies at 79. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Dental benefit: Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program.

2. World Cup finale: Canada plays its final match of the men's World Cup on Thursday against Morocco and has a chance to make even more Canadian soccer history. Here's what the team needs to do to earn its first point.

3. Red Dirt R.I.P.: Oklahoma musician Jake Flint died unexpectedly, judst hours after getting married, his publicist says. He was 37.

4. Message in a bottle: A 101-year-old message has been discovered by workers removing the base of a former statue in front of the Manitoba legislature.

5. Christine McVie, 1943-2022: Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player Christine McVie, whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as "You Make Loving Fun," "Everywhere" and "Don't Stop," dies at age 79.

One more thing…

Alzheimer's treatment: This new drug can slow Alzheimer's, but is it enough to make a real difference?

This illustration made available by the National Institute on Aging/National Institutes of Health depicts cells in an Alzheimer`s affected brain, with abnormal levels of the beta-amyloid protein clumping together to form plaques, brown, that collect between neurons and disrupt cell function. (National Institute on Aging, NIH via AP)