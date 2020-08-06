TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 118,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 6,400 cases considered active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Beirut aid: The Canadian government is committing up to $5 million in relief for the victims of the deadly explosion in Beirut.

2. Vaccine deal: The federal government is partnering with biopharmaceutical and biotechnology giants Pfizer and Moderna to help secure millions of vaccine doses to be ready for distribution across Canada in 2021.

3. Mental health: Canadians are feeling better about their mental health than at the peak of the pandemic, but major problems may be lurking on the horizon, according to two new reports.

4. Sanitizer recall: Health Canada has expanded its recall of hand sanitizer products sold in Canadian stores, with more than 45 products now listed for containing industrial-grade ethanol.

5. How Canada compares: How do Canadian provinces compare to American states in terms of COVID-19 cases? CTV News has calculated reported cases per million people on each day of the pandemic to see the difference.

One more thing…

Beirut bride: A Lebanese bride had to run for cover as she was posing for wedding photographs with the groom in central Beirut, at the moment the massive explosion rocked the city.