TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 68.25 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. 'A dire situation': The first “of a number of flights” carrying Afghan refugees who helped Canadian military personnel while deployed in Afghanistan has arrived in Canada.

2. Back to school: School officials preparing to welcome students back to classrooms in September are outlining measures to keep everyone safe from COVID-19, but there’s growing concern about what that means for the youngest cohort.

3. Real estate: Skyrocketing housing prices in 2021 are increasing the time it would take for homebuyers to save for a down payment, new data shows.

4. Screen time: A sharp rise in the development of near-sightedness among children may be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study out of Hong Kong.

5. Tokyo Games: Canada added two medals to its collection on day 13, bringing home silver in women's canoe sprint and a bronze in women's cycling.

One more thing…

Durst testifies: New York real estate heir Robert Durst is expected to take the stand in his own defence in a Los Angeles County court Thursday in a rare move considered extremely risky for a defendant in a murder trial.