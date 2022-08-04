5 things to know for Thursday, August 4, 2022

Key takeaways from the final Conservative leadership debate, the father of Quebec boxer David Lemieux is the among the victims of a fatal shooting, and China launches missile strikes in Taiwan as part of military exercises. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Charest's future: After the third and final Conservative leadership debate, Jean Charest wouldn't say whether he plans to stick around if he loses the race to lead the party.

2. Key debate takeaways: Wednesday night's Conservative debate featured only three leadership hopefuls, and CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about their final pitches.

3. Fatal shootings: Montreal police believe one person was behind two separate shootings Tuesday night that claimed the lives of two men, including the father of Quebec boxer David Lemieux.

4. China strikes Taiwan: China launched “precision missile strikes” in the Taiwan strait on Thursday as part of military exercises, according to government officials. The move raises tensions in the region to their highest level in decades.

5. Military assistance: Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand is expected to announce on Thursday that the Canadian Armed Forces will begin training Ukrainian soldiers in a third country.

One more thing…

Internet privacy: Based on a new survey, more than one third of Canadians say they would completely remove their online presence if they could.