TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 126,400 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 4,800 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Laura makes landfall: Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast for hours with ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater as it roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border as a life-threatening Category 4 storm early Thursday.

2. NBA boycott: The Milwaukee Bucks decided Wednesday to boycott Game 5 of their NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back multiple times by police in Wisconsin.

3. No charges: Ontario's police watchdog says there are no reasonable grounds to lay charges in connection with the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old woman who fell to her death from a 24th-floor balcony while police were in her Toronto apartment three months ago.

4. 'Out of context': Trump adviser Peter Navarro says his disparaging comments about Canadian soldiers who served alongside Americans in Afghanistan were taken out of context, despite being recorded on audio and published in a new book.

5. No fly zone: Even before COVID-19, surveys revealed how difficult it was for employees to leave work behind, but experts say it's important to take a vacation even if lockdown is preventing people from going anywhere.

One more thing…

In the bag: With September just around the corner, CTVNews.ca has put together a "back-to-school COVID-19 kit" to guide parents about what to include in their children’s backpacks.