5 things to know for Thursday, August 25, 2022

Team Canada's Sarah Nurse will be the first woman to grace the cover of a high-profile NHL video game, winter weather in parts of Northern Canada is a “gentle reminder” of what’s to come, and a look at our tipping habits coast to coast. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Cover girl: Team Canada's Sarah Nurse is making history as the first woman to be featured on the cover of EA Sports’ NHL video game franchise. Nurse will be the face of NHL 23, alongside Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras.

2. Who discovered Canada?: A new survey suggests Quebecers are more likely to say Jacques Cartier or even Christopher Columbus "discovered Canada," compared to the rest of the country.

3. Growing population: Canada’s population is set to become larger and older in the decades to come amid high immigration and low fertility. According to experts, these trends have huge implications for housing and health care needs.

4. ‘Gentle reminder’: Wintry weather in some parts of Northern Canada isn't an indicator of what the winter season will look like, but a reminder of its arrival, experts say.

5. NATO’s Stoltenberg: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hosting a second high-profile international visitor this week, with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arriving in Canada on Thursday.

One more thing…

How much do you tip? Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada.