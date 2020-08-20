TORONTO -- Canada has had nearly 123,500 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 4,600 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. WE documents: Thousands of documents detailing the creation and implementation of the Canada Student Service Grant program have been made public after being requested by the House finance committee studying the WE Charity controversy.

2. Mask guidance: A group of American doctors is recommending that all students wear cloth masks at U.S. schools this fall, advice that's stricter than the guidance of one of Canada's top children's hospitals.

3. Paid sick days: All employers in Canada should be required to permanently provide at least seven fully paid days of emergency leave, according to a new report by a group of health-care providers that analyzed the impact of inadequate paid sick leave, particularly during the pandemic.

4. CRA hack victims: Following the Canada Revenue Agency’s admission over the weekend that thousands of Canadians' accounts had been compromised in a series of recent cyberattacks, several victims say they notified the CRA about the hacks weeks – and even months – earlier.

5. Making history: Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice-president Wednesday night, cementing her status as a leader in a party staking its future on building a diverse coalition of voters as the first Black woman on a major party ticket.

One more thing…

End of an era: A new paper suggests a supernova may have ended the Devonian Period, when Earth was ruled by fish, more than 350 million years ago.