TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 73.03 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Fortin charge: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says he will defend himself “vigorously” after formally being charged with one count of sexual assault following a police investigation.

2. Haiti aftermath: The crisis is deepening in Haiti days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country.

3. Chaos in Kabul: As many former Afghan interpreters for the Canadian military wonder if they'll be able to escape the Taliban, one man and his family were able to get on a plane, but their destination is unknown.

4. Booster shots: The U.S. is preparing to offer a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine starting Sept. 20 in a bid to further fight COVID-19 infections, despite international criticism highlighting that many countries are still fighting to acquire first doses.

5. Polling station protections: Elections Canada says it won’t require its polling workers to be fully immunized against COVID-19, but all polling stations will be “highly controlled” with enhanced public safety measures in place.

One more thing…

Preparing for re-entry: After more than 1.5 years of isolation, some people are starting to reconnect with friends they haven’t seen in a long time.