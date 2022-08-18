5 things to know for Thursday, August 18, 2022

A nationwide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol is now affecting chewables, a new study shows more than half of people infected with Omicron were unaware they had it, and Canadians are recalling fond memories of shopping at Zellers after news of the retailer's comeback. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Pain reliever shortages: A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.

2. Ontario’s plan: The Ontario government is expected to reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday, which is meant to improve the province’s health-care system.

3. Stealthy Omicron: A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it. https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/majority-of-people-with-omicron-don-t-know-they-have-it-study-1.6031648

4. Mayor fires back: An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest on Saturday.

5. Zellers nostalgia: Canadians are recalling fond memories of shopping at Zellers amid news of plans for the discount retailer’s return.

One more thing...

Dieppe anniversary: A postcard campaign is highlighting the lives of soldiers who were killed during the Dieppe Raid ahead of the disastrous operation's 80th anniversary.