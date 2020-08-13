TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 121,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 9,000 associated deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. WE controversy: Questions around the ongoing WE Charity student grant controversy and concerns about the Liberals' handling of other pandemic response efforts dominated Wednesday’s special summer House of Commons sitting.

2. Inmates released: As calls grew to release some inmates to slow the spread of COVID-19 inside Canadian jails, provincial institutions appear to have heeded the call, while federal inmate populations remained fairly flat.

3. Homeless statistics: A new survey suggests the number of Canadians who've experienced homelessness in their lives may be higher than reported -- and could rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Dentist guidelines: The World Health Organization is recommending that routine, non-essential dental visits should be delayed in areas where there is still community transmission of COVID-19.

5. Back to school: From concerns about class sizes to contracting COVID-19, some parents across Canada will not be sending their children back to school this fall.

One more thing…

Cannabis concerns: Early results from a two-year Canadian study are shedding light on how dangerous cannabis edibles can be if they end up in the hands of young children.