TORONTO -- In Canada, total COVID-19 cases have passed 19,000, with 435 recorded deaths and more than 4,600 people considered recovered. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Wider net: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that the federal government is relaxing parameters for businesses to qualify for the wage subsidy, as well as updating the summer job program to help students find work.

2. First deposits: Some Canadians have received double the expected payment from the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit. But the Treasury Board says those workers are receiving retroactive pay as well as an advance payment, and should budget accordingly.

3. Grave concerns: Front-line health-care workers at a long-term care home in Quebec where nearly half of residents have tested positive for COVID-19 are speaking out about the facility, including allegations of being forced to work without masks.

4. No magic here: A breathing technique video touted as potentially “lifesaving” for patients suffering from COVID-19 has been getting wide attention on social media, including author J.K. Rowling, but health experts say it’s not a miracle cure.

5. What comes next: With the prime minister suggesting social distancing could last months, and other federal officials avoiding specific timelines at all, one question looms large: How long will this last?

One more thing…

Coping mechanisms: While some people are creating at-home workouts and baking sourdough bread to pass the time during quarantine, others may not be doing a whole lot. And that’s OK, experts say.