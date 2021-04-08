TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 19.78 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Second dose delay: The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is standing by its recommendation to delay second doses of two-shot COVID-19 vaccines by up to four months.

2. Children and vaccines: Experts say it is impossible to achieve herd immunity without vaccinating Canada's population aged 19 years and younger, which is why vaccine companies' clinical trials on children are so vital.

3. Cancer patients: Oncologists are ringing the alarm bell over the prevailing policy of delaying the second dose of the vaccine for up to four months, saying this strategy could leave cancer patients unprotected.

4. Gum disease: An international study led by researchers at McGill University has found that those with poor dental hygiene tend to experience more severe COVID-19 symptoms.

5. Ketchup supply: Heinz Ketchup and French’s Ketchup are not experiencing product shortages in Canada as spikes in takeout orders are making ketchup tough to come by across the border.

One more thing…

Connecting artists: A patchwork beaded map of Canada and the U.S. has created a deep sense of connection and collective therapy for Indigenous artists across Turtle Island, or North America, with funds from the project going towards beading programs in both countries.