5 things to know for Thursday, April 6, 2023

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has to do more to protect Indigenous women and prosecutors say the cover-up in Donald Trump’s criminal case is worse than the crime. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. ‘Almost completely recovered and doing well’: Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News.

2. ‘It’s heartbreaking’: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.

3. Trump’s criminal case: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said it was Trump's effort to cover up crimes related to 2016’s election that allowed prosecutors to charge the 34 counts as felonies.

4. Compensation level: Galen Weston took in $8.4 million in total compensation in the 2022 fiscal year in his role at the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd, but that's not all.

5. Food prices: Canadians won’t be getting a break from soaring food prices any time soon, according to a new report which forecasts it will be more than $1,000 more expensive to feed the average family of four in 2023.

One more thing…

The dire wolf: Scientists confirm the first Canadian fossil of the Ice Age predator