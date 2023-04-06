5 things to know for Thursday, April 6, 2023

Loblaw CEO Galen Weston's compensation jumps 55 per cent to $8.4 million
Galen Weston took in $8.4 million in total compensation in the 2022 fiscal year in his role at the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd.
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has to do more to protect Indigenous women and prosecutors say the cover-up in Donald Trump’s criminal case is worse than the crime. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. ‘Almost completely recovered and doing well’: Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News.
2. ‘It’s heartbreaking’: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.
3. Trump’s criminal case: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said it was Trump's effort to cover up crimes related to 2016’s election that allowed prosecutors to charge the 34 counts as felonies.
5. Food prices: Canadians won’t be getting a break from soaring food prices any time soon, according to a new report which forecasts it will be more than $1,000 more expensive to feed the average family of four in 2023.
One more thing…
The dire wolf: Scientists confirm the first Canadian fossil of the Ice Age predator
Over a million Hydro-Quebec customers are still in the dark after an ice storm tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law Wednesday that makes it illegal for an adult to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent.
A pilot in South Africa made a hasty emergency landing after discovering a highly venomous cobra hiding under his seat.
A geometry problem that has been puzzling scientists for 60 years has likely just been solved by an amateur mathematician with a newly discovered 13-sided shape.
The federal government has stripped the security clearance of at least three public servants since 2016, over concerns they were working on behalf of a foreign government.
A family who fled wars in Afghanistan as well as Ukraine has found peace in Canada.
Police attempting to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.
Toronto police have charged six people and recovered nearly $1 million in stolen property following an investigation into a series of carjackings and armed robberies that date back to last summer.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her United Conservative Party is paying for legal action she is considering against the CBC, which the Opposition NDP says raises the question of whether the government rejected pursuing the lawsuit.
Long-time Mideast rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia took another significant step toward reconciliation Thursday, formally restoring diplomatic ties after a seven-year rift, affirming the need for regional stability and agreeing to pursue economic cooperation.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping called Thursday for peace talks over Ukraine after French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to him to 'bring Russia to its senses,' but Xi gave no indication Beijing would use its leverage as Vladimir Putin's diplomatic partner to press for a settlement.
Militants fired rockets from Gaza and Lebanon toward Israel on Thursday, following confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers at a major Muslim shrine in Jerusalem for a second day in a row.
Japan's coast guard says it is searching for an army helicopter carrying 10 crew members that went missing off a southern Japanese island.
Pope Francis led the first of two major Holy Thursday ceremonies, presiding at Mass in St. Peter's Basilica as he continues his stamina-testing Holy Week appointments days after battling bronchitis in the hospital.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for President's Choice brand Chopped Sesame Wonton Salad Kit because the product contains multiple ingredients not declared on the label.
A new study published in the journal Children by researchers at Brescia University College and Western University, found about a quarter of high school students in Canada reportedly vaped within the last month, some of which include vapes with nicotine.
Canada now has its first dire wolf. For the first time, a Canadian fossil has been confirmed as coming from the Ice Age predator featured in the TV series 'Game of Thrones.'
As lawmakers debate whether to ban TikTok nationwide, its Chinese parent company has introduced a new app that's already getting some traction.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie,' 'Air,' and 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre.'
A Brooklyn drug dealer pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
Randy Bachman is shedding light on his incredible guitar obsession with a new temporary exhibit set to open at Calgary's National Music Centre inside Studio Bell next month.
The Swiss government says it's ordered cuts to the bonuses of top executives of Credit Suisse, with nearly 1,000 managers being 'deprived' of tens of millions combined as the troubled bank heads toward a forced merger with rival UBS.
Wall Street was subdued early on the last day of trading this week as investors awaited Thursday's weekly unemployment figures with the more significant government jobs report coming when markets are closed on the Good Friday holiday.
A Vancouver couple is revealing how they’ve lived rent free in one of the world’s most expensive cities for 2.5 years—and it’s not the usual first response. Raychel Reimer and Nick Hurley have repurposed an ambulance into a tiny home.
An international study looked at how the importance of economic factors such as income has changed when it comes to dating, compared to personality.
Sapporo's bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics has been slowed -- but not stopped -- by fallout from the still-developing corruption scandal around the 2020 Tokyo Games. The pursuit could resume if Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto is re-elected on Sunday, as expected, against two anti-Olympic candidates.
World Cup winner Argentina topped the latest FIFA rankings for the first time in six years while the Canadian men, boosted by CONCACAF Nations League wins over Curacao and Honduras, climbed six places to No. 47.
A fencing World Cup event in Poland has been cancelled because the sport's governing body decided last month to let Russians and Belarusians compete.
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E are two such electric SUVs that deliver plenty of range, comfort and utility without sacrificing the driving experience. The vehicle experts at Edmunds take a closer look at these two top-rated SUVs to see which is the better buy.