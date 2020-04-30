TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 51,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 3,000 associated deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Missing helicopter: A Canadian NATO helicopter has gone missing off the coast of Greece and a search and rescue mission is currently underway.

2. Student aid: The House of Commons fast-tracked and passed the $9-billion package of student-focused COVID-19 supports on Wednesday, including up to $2,000 per month in aid.

3. ‘Recovery roadmap’: Manitoba’s premier has outlined the plan to open the province’s non-essential businesses beginning next week.

4. Human trials: With research underway around the world, CTV News has compiled a list of potential vaccines that have advanced to clinical trials with human subjects.

5. What to expect: With varying symptoms and levels of severity, it can be hard to know what to expect from a COVID-19 diagnosis, but experts are starting to establish the virus’ pattern.

One more thing…

New centenarian: A 100-year-old Second World War veteran who walked around his garden to raise money for the battle against COVID-19 is having an extra-special birthday celebration this year.