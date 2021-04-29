TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 37.27 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ontario ICUs: As intensive care admissions climb to dangerously high levels in Ontario, health-care workers in the province worry they might soon be forced into the worst-case scenario of choosing who gets the best care and who doesn’t.

2. Medical licensing: As hospitals and ICUs across the country continue to fill up with COVID-19 patients, many international medical graduates are unemployed or working in other fields as the licensing process to practice in Canada can take years.

3. Hotel quarantine fines: The Public Health Agency of Canada says hundreds of fines have been issued to travellers arriving in Canada for refusal to quarantine in a government-authorized hotel.

4. Vance allegations: The Conservatives are questioning the prime minister’s assertion that his office was unaware a misconduct allegation brought forward in 2018 against the former defence chief was sexual in nature, reigniting criticism of how the report was handled.

5. Eviction bans: Public health and housing advocates are demanding the return of eviction bans across Canada and feel their arguments are bolstered by a new study that found the policy stopped the spread of COVID-19.

One more thing…

'No other option': A Toronto woman says her family was forced to pay a private company to bring her uncle's body home after he was transferred to a hospital in Ottawa and later died there of COVID-19.