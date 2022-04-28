5 things to know for Thursday, April 28, 2022

Germany is the top buyer of Russian energy since the war in Ukraine began, the man accused in Quebec's 2020 Halloween killings says he was on a "mission," and Mattea Roach shares a lesser-known challenge of being "Jeopardy!" champion. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Big spenders: Germany was the biggest buyer of Russian energy during the first two months of the war in Ukraine, an independent research group said Thursday.

2. Halloween slayings: The man accused of murdering two people with a sword in Quebec City on Halloween night 2020 testified Wednesday about the obsession he says compelled him on a "top secret" mission to kill.

3. MK-Ultra: The families of victims of brainwashing experiments in Montreal are fighting for justice and compensation in a case involving the CIA.

4. 'Statistically significant': The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a "statistically significant" lead over the governing Liberals, according to the latest polling from Nanos Research.

5. Championship banter: While Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach is proving her trivia skills on "Jeopardy!" she talks about a peculiar challenge of returning to the show so many times in a row.

One more thing…

What about housing?: Experts say more affordable and accessible housing is needed for Canada's aging population with seniors over the age of 85 reported as the fastest-growing age group in the country.

FILE - An elderly woman looks out from Maison Herron, a long term care home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes