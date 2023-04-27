A look at why some groceries are so expensive, what the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers, and documents show the Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates again.

1. Registry requirements: The federal government has tabled legislation that would change Canada's sex offender registry, including giving judges discretion to exempt those who do not pose a risk of reoffending.

2. ‘Strong opinions’: As food inflation persists in Canada, some have seen an opportunity to advocate for an end to supply management when it comes to eggs, milk and chicken.

3. Restricting 'loopholes': What do the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers?

4. The hike that never happened: The Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates earlier this month, as it feared being too slow to react to sticky inflation.

5. PM in NYC: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City to pitch America's movers and shakers on the virtues of Canada as a trade and investment partner.

Raising awareness: Red Cross urges gamers to 'play by the rules of war'