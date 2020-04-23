TORONTO -- There have been more than 40,000 total cases of COVID-19 in Canada with more than 24,000 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Emergency alerts: Amid criticism for tweeting updates during the weekend's rampage, Nova Scotia RCMP say they were in the process of crafting an emergency alert when the suspect in was shot and killed by police.

2. Survival story: A son of one of the victims of the Nova Scotia rampage says his young stepbrothers were in the house the night of the attack and hid until the gunman left.

3. Student aid: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that students and recent graduates will soon be able to claim a new Canada Emergency Student Benefit of $1,250 a month from May to August.

4. Opioid addiction: An emergency room doctor in Vancouver worries the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a resurgence in opioid overdoses.

5. 'Bearing the brunt': Women are being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic, advocates say, as they are more at risk for domestic violence and economic uncertainty.

One more thing…

'COVID toes': As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the world, doctors have identified a new possible symptom of infection: skin lesions on the feet.