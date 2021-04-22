TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 31.19 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Third wave: While new daily cases and hospitalizations may be on the rise, there is some good news: COVID-19 is less deadly than it was a year ago.

2. Virus transmission: An increasing number of doctors and scientists believe COVID-19 is primarily spread through the air and that public health measures need adjusting to reflect the new evidence.

3. Travel restrictions: The country's chief public health officer says, given that COVID-19 variants are no longer unique to specific countries and are spreading quickly across the globe, Canada is sticking by its universal approach to travel restrictions.

4. Photo leak: Bloc Quebecois MP Sebastien Lemire has apologized for taking a photo of a Liberal MP who appeared nude in a non-public view of the virtual House of Commons last week, but says he doesn't know how it was leaked.

5. Unused doses: Lineups at vaccine clinics in COVID-19 hotspots show a lack of resources in lower-income neighbourhoods with more marginalized communities, doctors say.

One more thing…

Homeward bound: A family dog that went missing in Brandon, Man., turned up days later in an Ontario town more than 2,400 kilometres away from home.