5 things to know for Thursday, April 21, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin orders his forces not to storm the last Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, a Saskatchewan First Nation discovers "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, and the Queen celebrates her 96th birthday today. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Putin holds back: In an apparent change in strategy, Vladimir Putin orders Russian forces not to storm the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol.

2. Canada walks out: Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, protest Russia by staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C.

3. Better detection: Experts say Canada needs to develop a robust system to detect COVID-19 activity in the absence of widescale PCR testing.

4. 'Possible burials': A Saskatchewan First Nation discovers 14 "possible burials" at the site of a former residential school as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches. (can rework for clarity?)

5. Private party: Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately on Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England.

One more thing…

Life getting too expensive?: With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in decades, experts say Canadians can anticipate their cost of living to increase significantly.

Fresh produce and groceries are shown at Summerhill Market in Toronto on Wednesday February 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn