5 things to know for Thursday, April 20, 2023

What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep in Canada, the federal government’s grocery rebate passes, and a mother says she faced discrimination on a Flair Airlines flight.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Devastating' infections: Several countries are reporting sustained spikes of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when such infectthe season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about.

2. Grocery rebate: In a rare showing of all-party support, the federal government's bill to enact the one-time so-called grocery rebate and roll out $2 billion in urgent health-care funding to the provinces and territories passed all stages in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

3. Discrimination allegation: A mother with an infant says she faced discrimination on a Flair Airlines flight when all she wanted to do was sit in the seat she paid for and was assigned.

4. Labour action: Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike.

5. K-pop star: Moon Bin, a singer from South Korean boyband Astro, was found dead at his home in Seoul after his manager went to check because he wasn't responding to contacts.

One more thing…

Sporadic new mpox cases in Canada have experts urging vaccination ahead of summer

The mpox vaccine is seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in Huntington, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)