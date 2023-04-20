5 things to know for Thursday, April 20, 2023

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep

Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

