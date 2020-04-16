TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths and more than 28,000 total cases. Globally, total cases have hit 2 million. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. New emergency aid: Part-time and seasonal workers are now eligible to claim the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, and new money is coming for front-line workers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday.

2. Shuttered companies: As non-essential businesses across the country close their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, some long-standing operations won't be able to reopen when things get better.

3. Flattening the curve: Some provinces are showing signs that Canada's battle against COVID-19 may be taking a turn for the better, but health officials and experts aren't ready to celebrate.

4. At-risk: Anyone can be infected with COVID-19, but advocates say members of marginalized groups, including black Canadians and low-income workers, face greater risks from the pandemic.

5. Cabin fever: With many Canadians at home heeding physical distancing advice, psychologists say setting routines can help battle resulting feelings of restlessness, anxiety or boredom.

One more thing…

Drinking at home: Canadian adults under the age of 54 have consumed more alcohol since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, a new poll has found.