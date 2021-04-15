TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 25.53 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. New cases: Canada's seven-day average of new daily cases has reached its highest point of the pandemic, marking a grim milestone amid the country’s third wave.

2. 'Safe and effective': The federal procurement minister says the government will welcome the millions of Johnson & Johnson doses they've already purchased, so long as Health Canada deems that vaccine safe and effective for use.

3. Vaccine hoarding: As frustration in Canada grows over a slow vaccine rollout, there are countries around the world that have yet to administer a single dose.

4. Opioid crisis: As British Columbia marks five years since declaring the opioid crisis a public health emergency, those who've been on the frontlines since the beginning warn things are only getting worse.

5. Mental health: The latest round of pandemic closures and restrictions in provinces across Canada is continuing to put children’s mental health at risk, experts say, with many students attending school virtually and having limited access to extracurricular activities.

One more thing…

COVID-19 while pregnant: After months of diligently following every piece of public health advice she heard, a 33-year-old Toronto social worker had her worst fears come true when she tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the ICU just days before she was set to give birth.