5 things to know for Thursday, April 14, 2022

Ukraine says it hit Russia's flagship with missiles in the Black Sea, Moscow bans Canadian senators in "counter" sanctions, and the details behind the 30-hour search for the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Flagship damage: Ukrainian forces say they have struck and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, dealing a potentially major setback to Moscow's forces.

2. 'Counter' sanctions: Russia has banned 86 of 90 current Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions.

3. Search for suspect: Here's how investigators pieced together the clues to find the suspect of the shooting in a Brooklyn subway train.

4. Medically-assisted death: A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after a failed bid to get better housing.

5. Twitter offering: Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, just days after the Tesla CEO said he would no longer be joining the social media company's board of directors.

One more thing…

Rate hike and mortgages: Canada's latest mortgage rate hike should not impact Canadians' ability or desire to refinance or renew their mortgages, experts argue.

The Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick