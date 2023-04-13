5 things to know for Thursday, April 13, 2023

The Trudeau Foundation says it's launching an independent review of a potential China-linked donation, a 'Freedom Convoy' organizer faces an additional charge over a TikTok video advising horn blowing and the price of a box of Girl Guide cookies is going up.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Trudeau Foundation fallout: The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it will be launching an independent review of the organization's acceptance of a donation "with a potential connection to the Chinese government."

2. ‘Freedom Convoy’ charges: Crown prosecutors have laid an additional criminal charge against “Freedom Convoy” organizer Chris Barber, alleging that he encouraged truckers to disobey a court order during the Ottawa protest in early 2022.

3. Future BoC hikes?: Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says the central bank is prepared to raise the policy rate even further as it attempts to bring inflation back to its 2 per cent target in 2024.

4. Nanos Research: As many as 40 per cent of Canadians believe the new federal budget will do a 'poor' or 'very poor' job of addressing their concerns, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.

5. Hidden chapter: A new translation of a chapter of the Bible has been unearthed by scientists after applying UV light to a manuscript housed in the Vatican Library.

One more thing…

Girl Guides of Canada increase cookie box price by 20 per cent, blame inflation

Girl Guides Canada is raising the price of cookie boxes by 20 per cent (Girl Guides of Canada)