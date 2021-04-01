TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 15.82 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. California shooting: A shooting at a Southern California office building on Wednesday killed four people, including a child, and injured a fifth person before police shot and wounded the suspect, police said.

2. Ontario lockdown: The Ontario government is expected to announce Thursday that it will implement an "emergency brake" and force the province into a month-long shutdown, CTV News Toronto has learned.

3. Young patients: A disturbing trend is gaining ground in Ontario -- more COVID-19 patients in the ICU who are younger and sicker than before, with experts blaming the new variants for these infections.

4. Chinese sanctions: The House of Commons foreign affairs committee has voted unanimously to formally condemn Chinese sanctions placed on a member of Parliament and a subcommittee of which he is a member.

5. Climate change: The thinning of the sea ice in northern Labrador is taking a major toll on Inuit communities, which have long relied on the sea ice as a critical thoroughfare.

One more thing…

Silly rabbit: In a far cry from the bunny hop, an unusual breed of domesticated rabbit uses it front paws to walk in a handstand position -- and researchers have finally figured out why.