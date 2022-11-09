5 things to know for November 9, 2022

Democrats put up a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterms, the family of a Canadian man says he's been killed fighting in Ukraine, and Mattea Roach holds on to her quiz show crown. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. U.S. election results: Control of U.S. Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations.

2. Health talks end. The federal government has withdrawn from joint talks on health funding with provincial and territorial ministers, ending meetings in Vancouver without any agreement.

3. Canadian killed: The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.

4. Reduced sentence: A British Columbia man who led a "military-style" bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence.

5. Quiz show queen: Mattea Roach beat out fellow "Jeopardy" super-champions Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio Tuesday in a special exhibition game before the trio joins the gameshow's tournament of champions.

One more thing…

Inflation: The strategy behind increasing interest rates to combat inflation.

The Bank of Canada is shown in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Bank of Canada deputy governor Paul Beaudry says in hindsight, governments and central banks should have withdrawn stimulus measures earlier as economies recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, which likely would have kept a lid on inflation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick