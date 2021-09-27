TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 79.95 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Release negotiation: Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. says the Chinese government initiated the dialogue to release Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

2. German election: Germany's centre-left Social Democrats won the biggest share of the vote in a national election Sunday, narrowly beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right Union bloc.

3. mRNA vaccines: The story of how mRNA vaccines were developed has been missing a key part, according to a scientist who’s shining a spotlight on the critical work a small team in Canada.

4. Needle alternatives: A team of scientists developed a painless way to deliver a vaccine shot without the use of a needle while offering a better immune response, they say.

5. Cannabis detection: Researchers from Rutgers University in New Jersey say smartphone sensor data combined with machine learning could detect whether someone is under the influence of marijuana.

One more thing…

The 'molten ring': In 2020, the Hubble Space Telescope captured a rare and spectacular image of light from a far-away galaxy curving in a glowing arc around a cluster of dense gravity -- and now, scientists know how long it took to reach Earth.