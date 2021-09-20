Canada has now fully vaccinated 78.77 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Last-minute polls: Just hours ahead of the 44th Canadian federal election, the race between the Liberals and Conservatives remained very close.

2. Information guide: CTVNews.ca compiled a guide to help voters catch up on the campaign before heading to the polls.

3. How to vote: From finding the right voting location to bringing acceptable ID, CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know about casting your ballot in a pandemic.

4. Gabby Petito case: Authorities say a body discovered in Wyoming is believed to be that of a 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, now the subject of an intense search in a Florida nature preserve.

5. Emmy Awards: In a first for streaming services, Netflix's "The Crown" and "The Queen's Gambit" combined with Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" to sweep top series honours at the Emmy Awards.

One more thing…

Good news: New research suggests that coral reefs may be able to adapt their way through a warming world.