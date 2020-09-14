TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 136,600 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 7,000 cases still considered active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Aline remembered: Aline Chretien, the wife and trusted partner of former prime minister Jean Chretien, is being remembered as a tenacious and devoted partner, one who played a quiet yet influential role in Canadian politics.

2. Ambassador conversations: Canada's Ambassador to the United States Kirsten Hillman said she had some "conversations" with the U.S. administration in the wake of disparaging comments top Trump adviser Peter Navarro made about Canada's troops.

3. Back to school: Teachers say last-minute uncertainties have led to rapidly fluctuating class sizes as parents decide whether to send their children back to class.

4. Living donors: A new Canadian study says women waiting for a liver transplant can boost their odds of survival with living donors, narrowing an existing gap in which women are less likely to receive a transplant and more likely to die on the waiting list than men.

5. Wildlife population: A new report from the World Wildlife Fund shows the global wildlife population has fallen by two-thirds in less than 50 years, while at-risk species in Canada have seen their populations decline by 42 per cent.

One more thing…

Slow burn: Moviegoing audiences in North America are not rushing back to theatres to see movies like "Tenet" just yet, and "Mulan" is also faltering in its China release as the global box office struggles through the COVID-19 era.