5 things to know for Monday, September 12, 2022

King Charles III has addressed lawmakers in Parliament, telling them 'I cannot but help feel the weight of history which surrounds us.'
King Charles III addresses U.K. Parliament, the Queen's casket arrives in Edinburgh, and the real work begins for new Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Weight of history: King Charles III has addressed lawmakers in the U.K. Parliament, telling them he would follow his late mother Queen Elizabeth II in upholding the nation's "precious principles of constitutional governance."
2. Queen's casket moves: In a sombre, regal procession, Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin was driven slowly through the Scottish countryside Sunday from her beloved Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.
3. Poilievre's next steps: Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative party, coming off a landslide win on the first ballot. Before he can take time to enjoy the victory, he has a list of things to do.
4. Ukraine makes gains: Ukrainian troops have succeeded in reclaiming swaths of territory from the Russian side in recent days. But a military analyst is warning that doesn't mean the end for Russia.
5. Crown-Indigenous relations: For many Indigenous people across Canada, the death of Queen Elizabeth II is a chance to re-examine the monarchy’s legacy of subjugation as colonizers, with leaders calling on the new King to denounce the Doctrine of Discovery.
One more thing…
New home for the corgis: After Queen Elizabeth II's death, her corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah.
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday.
People wanting to pay final their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait and forget about trying to take a selfie with her coffin.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that her government will not pursue any moves to change the country into a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Ukraine kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going Monday, saying it liberated one village after another and claiming that in one region it pushed the invaders back right up to the border in a lightning military move that stunned many.
With the House of Commons set to resume sitting in nine days, new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his inner circle have to decide who will fill the party's critic roles, and where to place the Conservative members of parliament who were former leadership rivals.
A wildfire covering 240 square kilometres in northern B.C.'s Peace Region has prompted the evacuation of the entire District of Hudson's Hope.
On the two-year anniversary of her disappearance from downtown Vancouver, Chelsea Poorman's mother and sister released an emotional plea for any information that might help advance the investigation into her death.
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
Indigenous leaders are calling on the newly-confirmed King of the Commonwealth and Canada to renounce a controversial colonial policy as British Columbians of mixed heritage face conflicting emotions about the Queen’s death.
Ryan Imgrund, a former teacher in Ontario who gained a significant social media following during the pandemic due to his commentary on COVID-19, is facing allegations of 'sexually,' 'emotionally' and 'psychologically' abusing students.
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
CTV News is in the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, covering the commemorative events leading up to and including her state funeral. Follow along for live updates on CTVNews.ca.
Ukrainian troops on Sunday successfully pressed their swift counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country, even as a nuclear power plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby.
Sweden's right-wing opposition parties were on track to win a narrow majority of 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament on Sunday, beating the ruling center-left, the country's election authority said as 78% of districts had reported results.
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest says he will return to working in the private sector after losing the Conservative party leadership race to Pierre Poilievre.
With the House of Commons set to resume sitting in nine days, new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his inner circle have to decide who will fill the party's critic roles, and where to place the Conservative members of parliament who were former leadership rivals.
An analysis for Reuters conducted by Seattle-based health data firm Truveta showed that patients with long COVID were nearly twice as likely to receive a first-time antidepressant prescription within 90 days of their initial COVID diagnosis compared with people diagnosed with COVID alone.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public about certain cancers -- including squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas -- that have been reported in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday after samples of the polio virus were discovered in wastewater in three counties outside of New York City.
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was operating in emergency mode Friday for the fifth straight day due to the war in Ukraine, prompting the head of the UN atomic watchdog to call for the establishment of an immediate safety zone around it to prevent a nuclear accident.
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
A-list celeb Anna Kendrick has a good excuse if she shows up late for her TIFF appearance tonight. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, the award-wining American actress posted a light-hearted video of herself stuck in a packed elevator on Instagram.
Canadian cinematographer Luc Montpellier says portraying abuse and recovery in the highly anticipated film 'Women Talking' required a thoughtful approach, using lighting, colour and different screen formats to show the 'seismic shift' such abuses can create in communities.
Canadian-American film star Brendan Fraser says he's a changed man since most audiences last saw him. The veteran screen star brought his intimate drama 'The Whale' to the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, with critics hailing his performance a triumphant comeback.
Shares climbed Monday in Europe and Asia after last week's strong close on Wall Street snapped a three-week losing streak.
The United States on Saturday announced US$40 million in aid to buy fertilizer and other key agricultural inputs in time for the next cultivation season in crisis-hit Sri Lanka.
A rise in the unemployment rate in August, coming on the heels of job losses over the last few months, suggests the economy is beginning to slow amid rising interest rates.
A Toronto couple hosted their wedding ceremony at what they call an “iconic location” in the city – the Cinnabon in Dufferin Mall.
During her 70 years as Sovereign of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II had many historical occasions in which she addressed the public. CTVNews.ca takes a look at some notable statements made by the Queen during her reign.
One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.
Carlos Alcaraz used his combination of moxie and maturity to beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to earn his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to be ranked No. 1.
British soccer has come under fire for its decision to postpone this weekend's round of fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with some fans questioning the move in contrast to other sports bodies who opted to let play resume.
Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title overall.
Formula One leader Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances of finally earning a good result at the Italian Grand Prix.
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.