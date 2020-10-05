TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 166,100 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 16,400 cases still active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Trump’s trip: Infected and contagious, U.S. President Donald Trump briefly ventured out in a motorcade on Sunday to salute cheering supporters, a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain the virus.

2. Act now: Rising cases across the country lend weight to what public health authorities have been saying since long before the increases began: that Canadians' individual actions may determine whether the second wave is manageable or uncontrollable.

3. New screening: Added screening measures are being implemented to a new round of virus benefits in the hopes of weeding out anyone who applies for the federal government's three new COVID-19 benefits, but isn't actually eligible.

4. Opioid overdoses: Lethbridge, Alta. has seen the highest per-capita rate of overdoses amid the pandemic, and the community is struggling to find a solution to the crisis.

5. Reclaiming pride: Gay and queer men are posting photos online of themselves kissing as part of an effort to reclaim the term "proud boy" from the grips of a designated hate group.

One more thing…

By hand: A new study out of Norway suggests that handwriting and drawing engages the brain far more than typing on a keyboard, after measuring the brain activity of children and young adults performing these tasks.