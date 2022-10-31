5 things to know for Monday, October 31, 2022

"Freedom Convoy" protest organizers will take the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry this week, Ontario says it will table legislation to prevent a looming education worker strike, and the remains of an Inuk woman missing for five years have been found in Ottawa. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Emergencies Act inquiry: Slated to appear on the stand this week as part of the Emergencies Act inquiry are protest organizers who may be able to shed light on the conception of the "Freedom Convoy" movement.

2. Pre-emptive legislation: Ontario's education minister intends to introduce legislation Monday that will avert a looming support staff strike and impose a contract on them, a proposition the union said it is prepared to fight.

3. Mary Papatsie: Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.

4. Going hungry: The majority of respondents in a newly released Canada-wide survey said they are using coupons or hunting for sales to cope with increasing food costs, while one-in-five were also reducing meal sizes or skipping meals altogether.

5. 'Greenwashing, lying and cheating': Climate activist Greta Thunberg is calling out next month's United Nations climate summit in Egypt for being 'held in a tourist paradise in a country that violates many basic human rights.'

One more thing…

'Scrap': Canadian documentary looks at what happens to old airplanes, streetcars and phone booths.

One of the more than 4,500 vintage cars in Georgia’s Old Car City, one of the stories featured in the documentary `Scrap`. (Parker Lewis)