5 things to know for Monday, October 3, 2022

It's voting day in Quebec, a border crossing was unexpectedly closed Sunday night, and the Toronto Raptors begin their pre-season with a win in Edmonton. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Quebec votes: Quebec's major party leaders made their final appeals to voters as residents across the province prepared to cast their ballots Monday.

2. Ambassador Bridge: The Ambassador Bridge has reopened after it was partially shut down Sunday night, after police said they were investigating the discovery of a suspicious package.

3. Nobel winner: This year's Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution.

4. About-turn: The British government has dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners, just days after the announcement caused turmoil on financial markets and sent the pound to record lows.

5. Raptors tip-off: The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season with a dominant performance at their Canadian home away from home, clobbering the Utah Jazz in Edmonton.

One more thing…

Monkey virus: Scientists call for vigilance, warning another monkey virus could soon be poised to infect humans.

Rhesus macaque seen in a tree. (Credit: CC photo via Wikimedia commons)