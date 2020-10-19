TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 200,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 21,200 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Civilian casualties: Both Armenia and Azerbaijan say they're not targeting civilians amid the ongoing conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, but cities are coming under attack and civilians are dying.

2. Pandemic election playbook: While many Canadians are closely watching the U.S. presidential race, party officials and elections observers in this country are looking for intel on how the campaigns are conducting voter outreach in an era when door-knocking and rallies aren't considered safe.

3. Sector support: The Canadian government isn't ruling out the possibility of taking a stake in Canadian airlines, such as WestJet and Air Canada, as ministers consider how to help the sector struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Gun deaths: A new study looking at firearm injuries and deaths in Ontario has found that more than half of gun-related deaths between 2002 and 2016 were from self-harm, and they most often involved older men living in rural areas.

5. 'I don't': New York officials have halted a wedding that was expected to draw 10,000 guests amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

One more thing…

Nazca Lines: An enormous drawing of a cat, etched into a Peruvian hillside thousands of years ago, has now been discovered and added to the country's catalogue of mystifying geoglyphs.