TORONTO -- PM Trudeau is set to visit Kamloops, hospitals consider vaccine mandates, and pandemic benefits are set to expire. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Kamloops visit: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit Kamloops, B.C., where the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced last spring it found what are believed to be some 200 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

2. Vaccine mandate: After hospitals across Canada moved to implement mandatory vaccine policies for employees, a growing number are turning their attention to visitors and occasional care staff, requiring they too show proof of vaccination.

3. Pandemic benefits: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday thanked Canadian small business owners for their “dedication, perseverance, and innovation,” less than a week before a number COVID-19 pandemic financial support programs for businesses and individuals are scheduled to end.

4. Booster shots: With the efficacy of third doses still being debated, CTVNews.ca has rounded up the current COVID-19 booster shot eligibility requirements in each province and territory.

5. 'Blue Food': The world will consume twice as much seafood by 2050, according to new research.

One more thing…

Career change: Hayley Wickenheiser is a six-time Olympian and award-winning women's hockey player, and now her accomplishments include graduating from medical school and achieving an M.D. during a global pandemic.