5 things to know for Monday, October 17, 2022

The Business Council of Canada says it's troubled by the continued closure of the Nexus traveller system, Hockey Canada makes its first bylaw changes since board of directors resigned, and a look at why some services cost more in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Deeply troubling': The Business Council of Canada says it's concerned over the continued closure of the Nexus trusted-traveller program, which allows pre-screened travellers expedited processing when entering the United States and Canada.

2. RCMP and convoy protesters: Internal documents show the RCMP refused to release the badge numbers of officers who cleared 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter, citing a risk of violence from their supporters.

3. Hockey Canada changes: Hockey Canada and its members passed several revised bylaws during a special meeting on Saturday. The changes are aimed at rebuilding the organization from the top down, and take effect immediately.

4. Price freeze: Canada's biggest grocer, Loblaw, is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year amid inflation.

5. Cost in Canada: Data shows that even before the COVID-19 pandemic the cost of everyday products and services in Canada have been some of the most expensive in the world.

One more thing…

BA. 275.2: A new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies, study suggests.

Two COVID-19 rapid tests are displayed at a Fraser Health drive-thru pick up site in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, January 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck