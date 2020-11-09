TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 264,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 38,500 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. 'People loved him': Alex Trebek, the Canadian broadcaster who found fame in the United States as the host of Jeopardy, has died at the age of 80.

2. New cases: The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating in Canada, with the country recording more than 4,000 new cases of the disease in one day for the first time.

3. 'Good news': Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the election of Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is "good news" for Canada, expressing optimism about the future of the Canada-U.S. relationship.

4. Subsidies for airlines: Nearly half of Canadians are opposed to the idea of government subsidies for airlines in the wake of layoffs and route cancellations, according to a new survey from Nanos Research for CTV News.

5. Smacking ban: Children in Scotland now have the same legal protection from assault as adults after the country enacted a law outlawing corporal punishment.

One more thing…

'Four Seasons': A press conference held by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign was the source of confusion Saturday, after reporters were called to a landscaping business located between an adult bookstore and a crematorium.