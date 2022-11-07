5 things to know for Monday, November 7, 2022

A poll finds most Ontarians blame Premier Doug Ford's government for the ongoing labour disruption involving education workers, GO Transit staff will hit the picket lines Monday, and Democrats and Republicans continue to slug it out days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Labour dispute: Six out of 10 Ontarians are blaming the Ford government for the ongoing labour disruption involving tens of thousands of education workers that has forced schools to close for in-person learning, a new poll has found.

2. Not in service: Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.

3. U.S midterms: U.S. President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who revelled in political violence, while Donald Trump urged voters to oppose "growing left-wing tyranny."

4. PPE fraud: Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Early advantage: A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.

One more thing…

Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada.

Data shows that consecutive interest rate hikes may not be doing much to bring down the stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.