5 things to know for Monday, November 28, 2022

Food insecurity researchers touch on why they bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations, the top contaminated sites in the country will cost taxpayers billions to clean up, and Canada is set to walk away from the men's World Cup with heavy pockets. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Food insecurity: Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.

2. World Cup payday: Canada will leave the World Cup with more than US$10 million from FIFA for its participation at the men's soccer showcase.

3. Paying for cleanup: The country's top five federal contaminated sites are set to cost Canadian taxpayers billions of dollars to clean up.

4. Popular unrest: Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China's potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his 'zero COVID' strategy that will soon enter its fourth year.

5. Drivers' view: Edmonton transit drivers are sharing images of what they are seeing on buses and the LRT on a sometimes daily basis in the hopes it will push the city to hire more transit peace officers.

One more thing…

Bee life: Bees living in isolation have half the lifespan they did 50 years ago, a new study finds.

A hive of honeybees on display at the Vermont Farm Show in Essex Junction, Vt., on Jan. 28, 2014. (Andy Duback / AP)