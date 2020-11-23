Advertisement
5 things to know for Monday, November 23, 2020
Published Monday, November 23, 2020 6:00AM EST Last Updated Monday, November 23, 2020 7:00AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada has nearly 54,500 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 4,700 added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.
- COVID-19 drug approved: Health Canada has authorized an antibody therapy drug for emergency use in helping treat COVID-19 infections.
- Holiday caution: Canada's top public health officer says the best way to ensure a safe holiday season is to limit gatherings and only go out for essentials.
- COVID-19 and homelessness: For those experiencing homelessness, following COVID-19 guidelines during the winter will pose a huge challenge.
- ‘Just not fair’: As businesses in Toronto and the surrounding area head into lockdown, an advocate is lamenting how big box stores can fully operate their services.
- ‘Monster’ performance: Canadians Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes stole the show at this year’s American Music Awards.
One more thing…
A real howler: A song that claims to be the first-ever Christmas single designed exclusively for dogs has been released and early footage suggests it's getting a strong reaction from its four-legged listeners.