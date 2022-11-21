5 things to know for Monday, November 21, 2022

Ontario schools will be in session Monday as the government reaches a tentative deal with education workers, the Toronto Argonauts upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to win the Grey Cup, and the lastest on the LGBTQ2S+ nightclub shooting in Colorado. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. No school strike: A school strike has been averted in Ontario as education workers and the government reached a tentative agreement late Sunday afternoon.

2. Grey Cup upset: The lead changed hands a few times in a low-scoring affair, but in the end the Toronto Argonauts beat the defending-champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the 109th Grey Cup Game in Regina.

3. Heroic measures: A 22-year-old gunman killed at least five people and injured 25 others in an LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on the weekend. Police and city officials credit two patrons with grabbing a handgun from the suspect, hitting him with it and pinning him down.

4. Up in arms: FIFA's threat of on-field punishment for players forced World Cup teams to back down Monday and abandon an anti-discrimination campaign aimed at host nation Qatar.

5. Inquiry catch-up: Ahead of the final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.

One more thing…

Analysis: This is the income you need to buy a house in these major Canadian cities.

Income and home prices in Canada