TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 237,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 29,000 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Stabbing suspect: A 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing attack in Quebec City on Halloween night.

2. Skin problems: A new study has found that some 'long-hauler' COVID-19 patients experience prolonged skin problems including various rashes and painful lesions on the hands and feet dubbed "COVID toes" among their persistent symptoms months after infection.

3. Essential workers: Workers at a grocery store in the U.S. tested positive for COVID-19 at a rate well above the rest of their community, researchers say.

4. Rocky road: In a country defined by its democracy, the legitimacy of the government depends on the legitimacy of the election -- and history has shown once before that a contested election can lead to dire consequences for the United States.

5. Cram session: CTVNews.ca has compiled a guide for Canadians and others who are interested in the presidential election Tuesday night, but haven't been paying attention until now. Here's what you need to know about the American electoral system.

One more thing…

Rescue mission: Far from the snow-capped mountains near her home of Vancouver, Treana Peake travelled this September into the wilderness of war-torn South Sudan on an urgent mission to rescue endangered chimpanzees.