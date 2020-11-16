TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 50,000 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 4,100 new cases added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Cases climb: Canada's COVID-19 hot spots reported minor declines in daily infections on Sunday, but health officials urged people to remain cautious as the country rapidly approaches the 300,000-case mark and overall trends remain worrisome.

2. 'We need the hammer': After a week of record-high case counts in several provinces, CTV Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy thinks the time has come for a uniform national approach to get the second wave of COVID-19 under control.

3. Emergency birth: A woman from Abbotsford, B.C., gave birth via emergency C-section while in an induced coma due to a rapidly deteriorating case of COVID-19.

4. Arviat outbreak: Ten cases were reported in Nunavut this weekend, more than doubling the territory's count in the span of 48 hours.

5. Lifestyle changes: Losing a small amount of weight may prevent Type 2 diabetes among at-risk groups, according to a major new study.

One more thing…

Staying home: A new set of advertisements from the German government is praising an unexpected hero of the COVID-19 pandemic: the couch potato.