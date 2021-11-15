TORONTO -- The Liberals gear up for a return to Parliament, B.C. see heavy rainfall, and closing arguments continue in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. First 100 days: After getting off to an arguably slow start since winning re-election on Sept. 20, Justin Trudeau's Liberal government appears poised to go into hyperdrive with the resumption of Parliament next week.

2. B.C. rainfall: B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation is warning of "multiple closures, mudslides, rock debris and flooding" after heavy rainfall hit the province.

3. Border crisis: Here's what you need to know about the crisis at the Poland-Belarus border, where thousands of migrants are stranded and facing increasingly militant behaviour from Polish security forces attempting to prevent them from entering the country.

4. Rittenhouse trial: Attorneys are set to make closing arguments Monday at Kyle Rittenhouse's trial in the shootings of three men in Wisconsin, the last word before a jury begins deliberating in a case that underscored Americans' divisions on issues of guns, protests and policing.

5. Heart disease: A significant number of patients are reporting symptoms of depression that worsened throughout the pandemic, placing them at higher risk for heart disease, a new study has found.

One more thing…

New neighbour: At 7 years old, Ji-Young is making history as the first Asian American muppet in the "Sesame Street" canon.