5 things to know for Monday, November 14, 2022

A B.C. family is trying to bring home a father shot in Paraguay, Ontario Premier Doug Ford advises the public to mask up ahead of an update today by the province's top doctor, and a list of the world's best cities includes five in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Get him home so he can live': Shemick Matusiak says he hasn’t been able to sleep or work for a week, ever since his father Richard was shot in the leg in Paraguay. The family desperately wants to bring him back to Canada to receive medical care.

2. 'Wear a mask': Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to "wear a mask every time possible" ahead of an announcement on masking set to be made by the province's top doctor on Monday.

3. Masking in schools: Masking in schools can lead to significantly fewer COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to a new U.S. study that looked at more than 70 school districts to compare those that had mask mandates with those that didn't.

4. Lavrov hospitalized: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was taken to the hospital because of a health concern following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, multiple Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized.

5. Emissions underestimated: As the federal government moves to tighten regulations on methane emissions, new assessments suggest the amount of the potent greenhouse gas escaping into the atmosphere has been significantly underestimated.

One more thing…

Best cities: Five Canadian cities have been named among the world's best for 2023.

In this photo taken using a drone, the Parliament buildings and Ottawa skyline are seen over the Alexandra Bridge as the sun sets, Wednesday, Sept.7, 2022 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld