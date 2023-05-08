5 things to know for Monday, May 8, 2023

Canada's $20 banknote and coins will be getting a new look featuring King Charles III, more than 29,000 Albertans evacuate as wildfires burn, and Prince William pays tribute to his father.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. A new face for our money: Amid celebrations marking King Charles III’s coronation, the Canadian government announced its $20 banknote and coins will be getting a fresh look featuring the new monarch.

2. Alberta wildfires: More than 29,000 Albertans have been forced out of their communities as wildfires continued to burn across the province.

3. 'She'd be...very proud': The late Queen Elizabeth would be 'very proud' of King Charles on his coronation, his son William said on Sunday as he celebrated his father at a concert at Windsor Castle.

4. Guns and gangs: The Liberal government is expected to announce the renewal of its multimillion-dollar federal gun and gang violence program today.

5. Nanos poll: Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target set by NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.

One more thing...

Governor General Mary Simon says it's 'difficult to say' whether King Charles III could apologize for the Crown's legacy of colonialism, but stressed that she's more interested in seeing concrete action.