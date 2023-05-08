5 things to know for Monday, May 8, 2023

Canada's $20 banknote and coins will be getting a new look featuring King Charles III, more than 29,000 Albertans evacuate as wildfires burn, and Prince William pays tribute to his father.

  • Why so many mass killings? Families, experts seek answers

    Over the first four months and six days of this year, 115 people have died in 22 mass killings in the U.S., an average of one mass killing a week. The total represents the highest number of mass-killing deaths this early in the year since at least 2006, an Associated Press data analysis shows.

    A Louisville Metro Police technician photographs bullet holes in the front glass of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

  • Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman: AP source

    Federal officials are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology Sunday as they work to discern a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official cautioned the investigation is in its early stages.

    ALLEN, TEXAS - MAY 7: Roberto Marquez of Dallas constructs a wooden cross memorial at the scene of a mass shooting a day earlier at Allen Premium Outlets on May 7, 2023 in Allen, Texas. . (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)

  • Russia's Wagner group appears to do U-turn on Bakhmut withdrawal

    Russia's Wagner mercenary group appeared on Sunday to ditch plans to withdraw from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, saying they had been promised more arms by Moscow and suggesting they may keep up their assault on what Russia sees as a stepping stone to other cities in the Donbas region.

