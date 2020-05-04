TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 60,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 30,000 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Kawasaki disease: Montreal doctors are investigating whether an unusual cluster of cases of a rare disease that affects children was somehow triggered by COVID-19, but they caution they have not yet proven a link.

2. Mental health: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday that the federal government will spend more than $240 million to make it easier for mental health care and other medical services to take place online.

3. Miscounted cases: Quebec public health officials announced Sunday that a computer error resulted in 1,317 missing positive COVID-19 cases between April 2 and April 30.

4. Domestic violence: Advocacy groups are sounding the alarm on what is being described as an epidemic of domestic violence in Canada, as victims are confined to their homes with their abusers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Personal protective equipment: With some provinces beginning the process of reopening this week, federal officials say Canada is receiving regular shipments of personal protective equipment from China and is ramping up domestic PPE production.

One more thing…

Important reminder: Canadians who were among the first to receive the Canada Emergency Response Benefit must now reapply for another four weeks of benefits.