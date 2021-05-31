TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 64.73 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canada’s shame: After the remains of 215 children were found buried near a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., the country is coming to grips with the enormity of the tragedy at just one of more than 130 such schools with suspected similar gravesites.

2. Vaccine delivery: Canada is set to receive 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this week thanks in large part to an increase in planned deliveries from Pfizer and BioNTech.

3. Origin investigation: Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau says Canada supports U.S. President Joe Biden's order that American intelligence agencies further investigate the origins of COVID-19.

4. 'Altercation that escalated': Montreal police reported that an 18-year-old female bystander was shot in the foot and a 19-year-old man was stabbed after Habs fans flooded the streets Saturday, to celebrate the team's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

5. Possible treatment: Canadian scientists are using CT scans to test a provocative theory: do low doses of radiation from the scans actually help treat Alzheimer's?

One more thing…

Homeward bound: A missing dog travelled 70 kilometres through Nunavut's icy tundra to reunite with its family.